    2017 AF Trials commence [Image 2 of 6]

    2017 AF Trials commence

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Charles Pons Abascal 

    Air Education and Training Command

    A U.S. Air Force pararescueman presents Maj. Gen. Peggy Poore, Air Force Personnel Center commander, with the CareBeyondDuty flag during the opening ceremony of the 2017 Air Force Warrior Game Trials Feb. 24, 2017 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The flag was presented on behalf of the Wounded Warrior Program staff and the more than 6,500 seriously wounded, ill and injured Airmen, their caregivers and families for recognition of Poore's advocacy and leadership since she took command of AFPC in 2013. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chip Pons)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 02.28.2017 14:55
    Photo ID: 3195002
    VIRIN: 170224-F-DM484-018
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 AF Trials commence [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Charles Pons Abascal, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Wounded Warrior
    AFW2
    AF Trials

