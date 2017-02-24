2017 AF Trials commence

Two U.S. Air Force pararescuemen repel down onto the Warrior Fitness Center field during the 2017 Air Force Warrior Game Trials opening ceremony Feb. 24, 2017 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The pair officially presented Maj. Gen. Peggy Poore, Air Force Personnel Center commander, with the Care Beyond Duty flag. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chip Pons)

