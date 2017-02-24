A member of the Patriot Guard Riders welcomes competitors of the 2017 Air Force Warrior Game Trials outside the Warrior Fitness Center Feb. 24, 2017 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. These trials are part of an adaptive sports program, headed by the Wounded Warrior Program, designed to promote the mental and physical wellbeing of seriously wounded, ill and injured military members and veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chip Pons)
This work, 2017 AF Trials commence [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Charles Pons Abascal, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
