A member of the Patriot Guard Riders welcomes competitors of the 2017 Air Force Warrior Game Trials outside the Warrior Fitness Center Feb. 24, 2017 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. These trials are part of an adaptive sports program, headed by the Wounded Warrior Program, designed to promote the mental and physical wellbeing of seriously wounded, ill and injured military members and veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chip Pons)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2017 Date Posted: 02.28.2017 14:55 Photo ID: 3194994 VIRIN: 170224-F-DM484-008 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 1.79 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2017 AF Trials commence [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Charles Pons Abascal, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.