F-16CM Fighting Falcons assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing sit on the flightline after arriving at Red Flag 17-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 24, 2017. Red Flag is a realistic combat exercise involving U.S. and Allied air forces conducting training operations on the 15,000 square mile Nevada Test and Training Range. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zade Vadnais)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2017 Date Posted: 02.28.2017 14:13 Photo ID: 3194829 VIRIN: 170224-F-WV456-189 Resolution: 3857x2566 Size: 1.97 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 20th FW kicks off Red Flag 17-2 at Nellis AFB [Image 1 of 2], by SrA Zade Vadnais, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.