    20th FW kicks off Red Flag 17-2 at Nellis AFB [Image 2 of 2]

    20th FW kicks off Red Flag 17-2 at Nellis AFB

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Zade Vadnais 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    F-16CM Fighting Falcons assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing sit on the flightline after arriving at Red Flag 17-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 24, 2017. Red Flag is a realistic combat exercise involving U.S. and Allied air forces conducting training operations on the 15,000 square mile Nevada Test and Training Range. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zade Vadnais)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20th FW kicks off Red Flag 17-2 at Nellis AFB [Image 1 of 2], by SrA Zade Vadnais, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

