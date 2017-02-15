(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Shaw receives special water treatment

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Maldonado 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Candler Mathews, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron water program manager, briefs Jane Allen, 20th Mission Support Group director of installations, on pipeline operations at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 15, 2017. Team Shaw members assigned to the 20th CES water programs flight ensure Shaw is in compliance with environmental regulations set by the state of South Carolina. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Maldonado)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2017
    Date Posted: 02.28.2017 14:01
    Photo ID: 3194795
    VIRIN: 170215-F-MP604-021
    Resolution: 3208x2136
    Size: 775.63 KB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shaw receives special water treatment, by A1C Christopher Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    #ACC
    #TeamShaw
    #ShawAFB
    #CivilianAirman

