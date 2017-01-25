Clinton Holder, an electronics engineer at Tobyhanna Army Depot, aligns an optical stack used in testing the M2A2 Aiming Circle, an artillery firing orientation device.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2017 13:48
|Photo ID:
|3194791
|VIRIN:
|170228-A-XW644-001
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|986.11 KB
|Location:
|TOBYHANNA ARMY DEPOT, PA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Teamwork, keen eyes drive success of Safety Areas of the Year [Image 1 of 2], by Justin Eimers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Teamwork, keen eyes drive success of Safety Areas of the Year
