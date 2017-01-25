(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Teamwork, keen eyes drive success of Safety Areas of the Year [Image 2 of 2]

    Teamwork, keen eyes drive success of Safety Areas of the Year

    TOBYHANNA ARMY DEPOT, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2017

    Photo by Justin Eimers 

    Tobyhanna Army Depot

    Jeff Case, a packaging specialist in the Logistics Support Activity Packaging, Storage and Containerization Center at Tobyhanna Army Depot, conducts a drop test to determine if the package meets packaging performance requirements.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2017
    Date Posted: 02.28.2017 13:48
    Photo ID: 3194788
    VIRIN: 170228-A-XW644-001
    Resolution: 1200x1800
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: TOBYHANNA ARMY DEPOT, PA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Teamwork, keen eyes drive success of Safety Areas of the Year [Image 1 of 2], by Justin Eimers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Teamwork, keen eyes drive success of Safety Areas of the Year
    Teamwork, keen eyes drive success of Safety Areas of the Year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Teamwork, keen eyes drive success of Safety Areas of the Year

    TAGS

    awards
    safety
    Tobyhanna Army Depot
    Safety Areas of the Year

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT