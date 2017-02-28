(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NDI finds the damage

    NDI finds the damage

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kathryn Reaves 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Marco Gonzalez, 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron non-destructive inspection apprentice, standardizes a Nortec 2000D eddy current flaw detector in preparation for an inspection at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 28, 2017. Technicians use the unit to detect cracks, or surface discontinuity, in metal parts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kathryn R.C. Reaves)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2017
    Date Posted: 02.28.2017
    VIRIN: 170228-F-KQ373-018
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NDI finds the damage, by A1C Kathryn Reaves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

