NDI finds the damage

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Marco Gonzalez, 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron non-destructive inspection apprentice, standardizes a Nortec 2000D eddy current flaw detector in preparation for an inspection at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 28, 2017. Technicians use the unit to detect cracks, or surface discontinuity, in metal parts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kathryn R.C. Reaves)

