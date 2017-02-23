Flying side by side

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Moriah Garber, 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander support staff personnelist, speaks to Airmen during a Shaw Rising Four meeting about making senior airman below-the-zone at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 23, 2017. Garber and Senior Airman Andrea Raudales, 609th Air Communications Squadron commander support staff personnelist, previously treasurer and vice president of the Shaw Rising Four, are now the organization’s Shaw 5/6 mentors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney)

