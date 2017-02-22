Flying side by side

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrea Raudales 609th Air Communications Squadron commander support staff (CSS) personnelist, and Senior Airman Moriah Garber, 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron CSS personnelist, smile while holding their staff sergeant-select certificates at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 22, 2017. Both Airmen, who have known each other since technical training, made senior airman below-the-zone as well as staff sergeant at the same time as one another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney)

