One Among Many: deviating from the plan

Sgt. John Binda stands in front of fuel systems at Marine Corps Air Station New River, Feb. 21, 2017. Binda has been in the Marine Corps for over three years and plans to become a police officer when his enlistment is over. Bulk fuel specialists handle fuel and refuel helicopters. Binda is a bulk fuel specialist. (Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Madrigal)

