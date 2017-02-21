(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    One Among Many: deviating from the plan

    One Among Many: deviating from the plan

    NC, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Madrigal 

    Marine Corps Air Station New River

    Sgt. John Binda stands in front of fuel systems at Marine Corps Air Station New River, Feb. 21, 2017. Binda has been in the Marine Corps for over three years and plans to become a police officer when his enlistment is over. Bulk fuel specialists handle fuel and refuel helicopters. Binda is a bulk fuel specialist. (Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Madrigal)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2017
    Date Posted: 02.28.2017 14:13
    Photo ID: 3194773
    VIRIN: 170221-M-JQ686-014
    Resolution: 5275x3517
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: NC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, One Among Many: deviating from the plan, by LCpl Juan Madrigal, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    One Among Many: deviating from the plan

    TAGS

    USMC
    Bulk Fuel Specialist
    Marine Corps Air Statioin New River

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT