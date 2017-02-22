(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    RPG [Image 3 of 10]

    RPG

    PLAYAS, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Callaghan 

    Moody Air Force Base

    Staff Sgt. Nathan Franey, 563d Operations Support Squadron, acts as an oppositional force member, Feb. 22, 2017, at the Playas Training and Research Center, N.M. OPFOR is a role designed to simulate downrange threats and complicate training objectives with the ultimate goal of creating a realistic training environment for units preparing to deploy. Airmen from the 563d OSS fill this role in support of numerous joint exercises each year utilizing aircraft-threat emittors, vehicle-mounted simulation weapons and waves of ground troops. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Callaghan)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RPG [Image 1 of 10], by SSgt Ryan Callaghan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

