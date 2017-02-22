Senior Airman Shane Hardin, left, and Staff Sgt. Eric Fullmer, 563d Operations Support Squadron, scan for targets while acting as oppositional forces, Feb. 22, 2017, at the Playas Training and Research Center, N.M. OPFOR is a role designed to simulate downrange threats and complicate training objectives with the ultimate goal of creating a realistic training environment for units preparing to deploy. Airmen from the 563d OSS fill this role in support of numerous joint exercises each year utilizing aircraft-threat emittors, vehicle-mounted simulation weapons and waves of ground troops. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Callaghan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2017 Date Posted: 02.28.2017 13:19 Photo ID: 3194763 VIRIN: 170222-F-NI493-1251 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 3.55 MB Location: PLAYAS, NM, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wall [Image 1 of 10], by SSgt Ryan Callaghan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.