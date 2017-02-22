Tech. Sgt. Mykal Sequeria, left, and Airmen from the 563d Operations Support Squadron simulate oppositional forces, Feb. 22, 2017, at the Playas Training and Research Center, N.M. OPFOR is a role designed to simulate downrange threats and complicate training objectives with the ultimate goal of creating a realistic training environment for units preparing to deploy. Airmen from the 563d OSS fill this role in support of numerous joint exercises each year utilizing aircraft-threat emittors, vehicle-mounted simulation weapons and waves of ground troops. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Callaghan)

Date Taken: 02.22.2017 Location: PLAYAS, NM, US