    908th LRS Partners with 42nd to Supply Deployers [Image 1 of 4]

    908th LRS Partners with 42nd to Supply Deployers

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2017

    Photo by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing

    Airmen from the 908th Airlift Wing’s Logistics Readiness Squadron partnered with members of the 42nd Airbase Wing’s LRS to issue supplies and equipment to 908th members slated to deploy this year Jan. 8 at Maxwell Air Force Base. The partnership between the 908th and the 42nd is vital to mission success on Maxwell. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 908th LRS Partners with 42nd to Supply Deployers [Image 1 of 4], by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

