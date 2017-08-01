908th LRS Partners with 42nd to Supply Deployers

Airmen from the 908th Airlift Wing’s Logistics Readiness Squadron partnered with members of the 42nd Airbase Wing’s LRS to issue supplies and equipment to 908th members slated to deploy this year Jan. 8 at Maxwell Air Force Base. The partnership between the 908th and the 42nd is vital to mission success on Maxwell. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)

