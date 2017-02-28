U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley, right, and Congressman John Carter attend the House Army Caucus Breakfast on Capitol Hill, Washington, D.C., Feb. 28, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jamill Ford/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2017 11:23
|Photo ID:
|3194614
|VIRIN:
|170228-A-XR785-086
|Resolution:
|4989x3326
|Size:
|7.32 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CSA attends the House Army Caucus Breakfast [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Jamill Ford, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
