Date Taken: 02.28.2017 Date Posted: 02.28.2017 11:23 Photo ID: 3194612 VIRIN: 170228-A-XR785-028 Resolution: 4900x3267 Size: 6.94 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, CSA attends the House Army Caucus Breakfast [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Jamill Ford, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.