    CSA attends the House Army Caucus Breakfast [Image 4 of 5]

    CSA attends the House Army Caucus Breakfast

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Jamill Ford 

    Chief of Staff of the Army

    U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley, left, meets with Congressman John Carter during the House Army Caucus Breakfast on Capitol Hill, Washington, D.C., Feb. 28, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jamill Ford/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2017
    Date Posted: 02.28.2017 11:23
    Photo ID: 3194609
    VIRIN: 170228-A-XR785-007
    Resolution: 5004x3336
    Size: 7.2 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSA attends the House Army Caucus Breakfast [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Jamill Ford, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    General
    U.S. Army Chief of Staff
    Capitol Hill
    Mark A. Milley
    House Army Caucus Breakfast

