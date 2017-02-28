Date Taken: 02.28.2017 Date Posted: 02.28.2017 11:23 Photo ID: 3194609 VIRIN: 170228-A-XR785-007 Resolution: 5004x3336 Size: 7.2 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, CSA attends the House Army Caucus Breakfast [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Jamill Ford, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.