U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley attends the House Army Caucus Breakfast on Capitol Hill, Washington, D.C., Feb. 28, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jamill Ford/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2017 11:23
|Photo ID:
|3194607
|VIRIN:
|170228-A-XR785-003
|Resolution:
|5448x3632
|Size:
|7.92 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CSA attends the House Army Caucus Breakfast [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Jamill Ford, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT