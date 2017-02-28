Graduation Ceremony 19th Course on Civilian, Military and Police Units Relationship at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) Vicenza, Italy

From left to right; Mrs. Robin Smith political advisor to the U.S. Army Africa Commanding General, Commissaire Principal Baba Mariko, and Colonel Nicola Mangialavori, Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) Chief of Special Branch Department , pose for a photo following the graduation ceremony of the 19th course on civilian, military and police units relationship at the CoESPU in Vicenza, Italy, Feb. 28, 2017. (U.S. Army Photo by Visual Information Specialist Paolo Bovo/released)

