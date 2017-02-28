Mrs. Robin Smith, political advisor to the U.S. Army Africa Commanding General ,addresses dignitaries and guests from Europe, Africa, Italy and the U.S. during the graduation ceremony of the19th course on civilian, military and police units relationship at the Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) in Vicenza, Italy, Feb. 28, 2017. (U.S. Army Photo by Visual Information Specialist Paolo Bovo/released)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2017 10:43
|Photo ID:
|3194547
|VIRIN:
|170228-A-JM436-082
|Resolution:
|5520x3680
|Size:
|5.22 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Graduation Ceremony 19th Course on Civilian, Military and Police Units Relationship at Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) Vicenza, Italy [Image 1 of 21], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
