Date Taken: 11.10.2016 Date Posted: 02.28.2017 09:43 Photo ID: 3194396 VIRIN: 161110-A-HD608-009 Resolution: 3994x2658 Size: 1.48 MB Location: LEESBURG, VA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley attends the Future of War conference in Leesburg, Va., Nov. 10, 2016. [Image 1 of 2], by SFC Charles Burden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.