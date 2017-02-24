(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fallen Defender honored with boat dedication [Image 1 of 7]

    Fallen Defender honored with boat dedication

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2017

    Photo by Samuel King 

    Eglin Air Force Base

    Staff Sgt. Travis Jones, 96th Security Forces Squadron, remembers his friend, Senior Airman Nathan Sartain, during a boat-dedication ceremony Feb. 24 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. Sartain, a security forces Airman from Pensacola, died in an aircraft crash while deployed in 2015. The newest patrol boat in the Eglin fleet bears his name to honor his service and sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 02.28.2017 09:40
    Photo ID: 3194393
    VIRIN: 170224-F-oc707-008
    Resolution: 3000x2104
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fallen Defender honored with boat dedication [Image 1 of 7], by Samuel King, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Fallen Defender honored with boat dedication
    Fallen Defender honored with boat dedication
    Fallen Defender honored with boat dedication
    Fallen Defender honored with boat dedication
    Fallen Defender honored with boat dedication
    Fallen Defender honored with boat dedication
    Fallen Defender honored with boat dedication

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    airmen
    dedication
    boat
    eglin
    33rd
    sfs
    Florida
    aircraft
    air force
    security forces
    airman
    Sam King
    samuel king jr
    96th TW
    53rd WG
    NW Florida

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT