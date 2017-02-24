Fallen Defender honored with boat dedication

The sun shines down on the 96th Security Forces Squadron’s newest patrol boat Feb. 24 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The boat was dedicated to Senior Airman Nathan Sartain, a security forces Airman from Pensacola, died in an aircraft crash while deployed in 2015. The newest patrol boat in the Eglin fleet bears his name to honor his service and sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

