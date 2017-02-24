Fallen Defender honored with boat dedication

Staff Sgt. Travis Jones, 96th Security Forces Squadron, speaks about his friend, Senior Airman Nathan Sartain, during a boat-dedication ceremony Feb. 24 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. Sartain, a security forces Airman from Pensacola, died in an aircraft crash while deployed in 2015. The newest patrol boat in the Eglin fleet bears his name to honor his service and sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

