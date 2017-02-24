Members of Senior Airman Nathan Sartain’s family watch as the base honor guard presents the colors during a 96th Security Forces Squadron boat-dedication ceremony Feb. 24 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. Sartain, a security forces Airman from Pensacola, died in an aircraft crash while deployed in 2015. The newest patrol boat in the Eglin fleet bears his name to honor his service and sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2017 Date Posted: 02.28.2017 09:40 Photo ID: 3194382 VIRIN: 170224-F-oc707-000 Resolution: 3000x1996 Size: 3.7 MB Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fallen Defender honored with boat dedication [Image 1 of 7], by Samuel King, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.