Carderock Knowledge Management (KM) Team accepts the NAVSEA Warfare Center Knowledge Sharing Award on Oct. 18, 2016, at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division, in West Bethesda, Md. Dr. Tim Arcano (left), technical director, stands with Dr. James Roche (Code 732), Dr. Judy Conley (Code 6502), Dr. Paul Shang (Code 70) and Capt. Mark Vandroff, commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Monica McCoy/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2014
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2017 09:36
|Photo ID:
|3194380
|VIRIN:
|140107-D-MF696-503
|Resolution:
|5547x4109
|Size:
|13.29 MB
|Location:
|WEST BETHESDA, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Carderock Division holds quarterly awards ceremony [Image 1 of 6], by Monica Mccoy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Carderock Division holds quarterly awards ceremony
Carderock Division holds quarterly awards ceremony
LEAVE A COMMENT