    Carderock Division holds quarterly awards ceremony [Image 3 of 6]

    Carderock Division holds quarterly awards ceremony

    WEST BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2014

    Photo by Monica Mccoy 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division

    Brian Heidt (center), head of the Programs and Platforms Division (Code 807), accepts an Individual Excellence Award for his role on the Engineering and Technical Authority Training Team. Heidt is joined on stage by Dr. Tim Arcano (left), technical director, and Capt. Mark Vandroff, commanding officer, on Oct. 18, 2016 at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division, in West Bethesda, Md. (U.S. Navy photo by Monica McCoy/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2014
    Date Posted: 02.28.2017 09:36
    Photo ID: 3194378
    VIRIN: 140107-D-MF696-455
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 24.35 MB
    Location: WEST BETHESDA, MD, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carderock Division holds quarterly awards ceremony [Image 1 of 6], by Monica Mccoy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

