Richard Bishop, a naval architect in the Full Scale Trials Branch (Code 853), receives recognition for 45 years of Federal service at an awards ceremony Oct. 18, 2016, at the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division, in West Bethesda, Md. He is joined on stage by Dr. Tim Arcano (left), technical director, Stephen Ouimettel, Code 80 director of operations, and Capt. Mark Vandroff, commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Monica McCoy/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2014
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2017 09:36
|Photo ID:
|3194372
|VIRIN:
|140107-D-MF696-361
|Resolution:
|5591x4186
|Size:
|14.9 MB
|Location:
|WEST BETHESDA, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Carderock Division holds quarterly awards ceremony [Image 1 of 6], by Monica Mccoy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
