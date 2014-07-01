Carderock Division holds quarterly awards ceremony

Stephen Williams, an engineer in the Vulnerability Assessment Branch (Code 665), receives recognition for 40 years of Federal service at an awards ceremony Oct. 18, 2016, at the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division, in West Bethesda, Md. He is joined on stage by Dr. Tim Arcano (left), technical director, Ross Hempel, Code 60 deputy department head, and Capt. Mark Vandroff, commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Monica McCoy/Released)

