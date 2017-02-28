From right, Maj. Gen. Joseph P. Harrington, U.S. Army Africa Commanding General, and Brigadier Joe O’Sullivan, Allied Rapid Reaction Corps G2 NATO, United Kingdom; pose for a photograph in the USARAF commander's office during a recent visit to Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy Feb. 28, 2017. (Photo by U.S. Army Visual Information Specialist Davide Dalla Massara/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2017 07:45
|Photo ID:
|3194312
|VIRIN:
|170228-A-DO858-116
|Resolution:
|2362x1535
|Size:
|3.3 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Brigadier Joe O’Sullivan visits Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT