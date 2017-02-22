A 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron Airman flies during a Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve mission Feb. 22, 2017. The 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron is actively engaged in tactical refueling operations which extend kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities across Southwest Asia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew B. Fredericks)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2017 06:23
|Photo ID:
|3194243
|VIRIN:
|170222-F-XF291-0397
|Resolution:
|4250x2829
|Size:
|4.54 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Refueling the fight against ISIS [Image 1 of 17], by SSgt Matthew Fredericks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
