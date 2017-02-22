A Royal Australian Air Force F/A-18 Super Hornet flies behind a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker for aerial refueling in support of an Operation Inherent Resolve mission Feb. 22, 2017. The 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron is actively engaged in tactical refueling operations which extend kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities across Southwest Asia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew B. Fredericks)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2017 06:23
|Photo ID:
|3194233
|VIRIN:
|170222-F-XF291-0200
|Resolution:
|3839x2555
|Size:
|3.72 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Refueling the fight against ISIS [Image 1 of 17], by SSgt Matthew Fredericks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT