A Royal Australian Air Force F/A-18 Super Hornet refuels from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker with the 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron in support of a Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve mission Feb. 22, 2017. The 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron is actively engaged in tactical refueling operations which extend kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities across Southwest Asia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew B. Fredericks)

Date Taken: 02.22.2017 Date Posted: 02.28.2017 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Refueling the fight against ISIS, by SSgt Matthew Fredericks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.