Refueling the fight against ISIS

A 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron Airman talks with a Royal Australian Air Force F/A-18 Super Hornet pilot during aerial refueling for an Operation Inherent Resolve mission Feb. 22, 2017. The KC-135 provides aerial refueling capabilities for the CJTF as it supports the Iraqi Security Forces and the partnered forces in Syria as they work to liberate territory and people under the control of ISIS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew B. Fredericks)

