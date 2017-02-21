Refueling the fight against ISIS

A 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker aircrew prepares for takeoff before a mission in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve at Al Udied Air Base, Qatar Feb. 22, 2017. The KC-135 provides aerial refueling capabilities for the CJTF as it supports the Iraqi Security Forces and the partnered forces in Syria as they work to liberate territory and people under the control of ISIS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew B. Fredericks)

