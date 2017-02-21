(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Refueling the fight against ISIS [Image 17 of 17]

    Refueling the fight against ISIS

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    02.21.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Fredericks 

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command Public Affairs

    A 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker aircrew prepares for takeoff before a mission in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve at Al Udied Air Base, Qatar Feb. 22, 2017. The KC-135 provides aerial refueling capabilities for the CJTF as it supports the Iraqi Security Forces and the partnered forces in Syria as they work to liberate territory and people under the control of ISIS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew B. Fredericks)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2017
    Date Posted: 02.28.2017 06:23
    Photo ID: 3194213
    VIRIN: 170222-F-XF291-0008
    Resolution: 4651x3096
    Size: 6.57 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    This work, Refueling the fight against ISIS [Image 1 of 17], by SSgt Matthew Fredericks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

