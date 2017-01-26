(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFNORTH Combative Level II exercise [Image 1 of 26]

    CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BELGIUM

    01.26.2017

    Photo by Pascal Demeuldre 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Maria Acuma, assigned to Allied Forces North Battalion, supervises the "Side Control" exercise between Sgt. Samantha Riehm and Sgt. Daisy Collazo (black hair) during Combative Level II training, in the Activity Center building, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Jan 26, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Pascal Demeuldre)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 02.28.2017 04:44
    Photo ID: 3194189
    VIRIN: 170126-A-RX599-0082
    Resolution: 4912x7360
    Size: 14.68 MB
    Location: CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFNORTH Combative Level II exercise [Image 1 of 26], by Pascal Demeuldre, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

