AFNORTH Combative Level II exercise

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Maria Acuma and Sgt. Joe Primeau, both assigned to Allied Forces North Battalion, explain the "Side Control" exercise during the Tactical Combative Level II training, in the Activity Center building, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Jan 26, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Pascal Demeuldre)

