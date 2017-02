AFNORTH Combative Level II exercise

U.S. Army Sgt. Cristhian Sanchez, assigned to Allied Forces North Battalion, execute an elephant march during the Tactical Combative Level II exercise, in the Activity Center building, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Jan 26, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Pascal Demeuldre)

