    Navy Achievement Medal and Letter of Appreciation Presentation Ceremony [Image 1 of 5]

    Navy Achievement Medal and Letter of Appreciation Presentation Ceremony

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.28.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Bustos 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force Combat Camera

    Mrs. Brittany C. Young, a paralegal for legal assistance, speaks to the U.S. Marines, and families after receiving her letter of appreciation on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 28, 2017. Mrs. Young as well as 1st Lt. Theodore M. Balboni were awarded for spending over 160 hours reviewing 4,500 pages and accurately marking over 7,300 individual redactions, and providing these reports to the families of each specific Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by MCIPAC Combat Camera Lance Cpl. Juan C. Bustos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2017
    Date Posted: 02.28.2017 02:22
    Photo ID: 3194046
    VIRIN: 170228-M-WH325-0051
    Resolution: 1819x2729
    Size: 533.32 KB
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Achievement Medal and Letter of Appreciation Presentation Ceremony [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Juan Bustos, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

