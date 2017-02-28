Navy Achievement Medal and Letter of Appreciation Presentation Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Lawrence D. Nicholson, III Marine Expeditionary Force Commanding General, talks to the Marines and families of Legal Services Support Section prior to awarding 1stLt. Theodore M. Balboni a Navy Achievement Medal, and Mrs. Brittany C. Young a letter of appreciation on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 28, 2017. The two were awarded for spending over 160 hours reviewing 4,500 pages and accurately marking over 7,300 individual redactions, and providing these reports to the families of each specific Marine involved. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by MCIPAC Combat Camera Lance Cpl. Juan C. Bustos)

