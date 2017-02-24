A Marine is corrected on his firing position and prone stance by a marksmanship training coach at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 23, 2017. The Marines spent the day at the range to achieve their annual rifle qualifications and to refresh their rifle skills for day and night-time shooting. The Marines are with 2nd Maintenance Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 25, 2nd Marine Logistics Group. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Anthony Mesa.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2017 Date Posted: 02.28.2017 01:48 Photo ID: 3194029 VIRIN: 170224-M-GD641-006 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 4.12 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd Maintenance Battalion Qualifies [Image 1 of 6], by Sgt Anthony Mesa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.