    2nd Maintenance Battalion Qualifies [Image 3 of 6]

    2nd Maintenance Battalion Qualifies

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Anthony Mesa 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    A Marine is corrected on his firing position and prone stance by a marksmanship training coach at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 23, 2017. The Marines spent the day at the range to achieve their annual rifle qualifications and to refresh their rifle skills for day and night-time shooting. The Marines are with 2nd Maintenance Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 25, 2nd Marine Logistics Group. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Anthony Mesa.)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 02.28.2017 01:48
    Photo ID: 3194029
    VIRIN: 170224-M-GD641-006
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 4.12 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
