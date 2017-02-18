(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    8th MP’s ‘Peacekeepers’ honored with deployment care packages, bond with local student leaders [Image 1 of 5]

    8th MP’s ‘Peacekeepers’ honored with deployment care packages, bond with local student leaders

    WAHIAWA, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taresha Hill 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    WAHIAWA, Hawaii- Lt. Col. Chad Froehlich, 728th Military Police Battalion commander, 8th MP Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command helps an Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) student Feb. 18, at Leilehua High School, here, to assemble a care package. As part of their community project, the AVID students decided to send Froehlich’s Soldiers from the 552nd MP Company, who are currently deployed to Guam, care packages.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2017
    Date Posted: 02.27.2017 21:18
    Photo ID: 3192509
    VIRIN: 170218-A-CD129-141
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.37 MB
    Location: WAHIAWA, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th MP’s ‘Peacekeepers’ honored with deployment care packages, bond with local student leaders [Image 1 of 5], by SSG Taresha Hill, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    U.S. Army Military Police
    8th Military Police Brigade
    8th Theater Sustainment Command

