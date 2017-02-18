WAHIAWA, Hawaii- Lt. Col. Chad Froehlich, 728th Military Police Battalion commander, 8th MP Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command helps an Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) student Feb. 18, at Leilehua High School, here, to assemble a care package. As part of their community project, the AVID students decided to send Froehlich’s Soldiers from the 552nd MP Company, who are currently deployed to Guam, care packages.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2017 Date Posted: 02.27.2017 21:18 Photo ID: 3192509 VIRIN: 170218-A-CD129-141 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 6.37 MB Location: WAHIAWA, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 8th MP’s ‘Peacekeepers’ honored with deployment care packages, bond with local student leaders [Image 1 of 5], by SSG Taresha Hill, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.