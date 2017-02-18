WAHIAWA, Hawaii- Rear Detachment Commander, 1st Lt. Jacob Bales, 552nd MP Company, 728th Military Police Battalion, 8th MP Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, sits down with a group of Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) students Feb. 18, at Leilehua High School, here to answer any questions while the students write personal notes to place inside the care packages they plan on sending to the deployed Soldiers of 552nd MP Co. who are currently deployed in Guam.

Date Taken: 02.18.2017 Date Posted: 02.27.2017 Location: WAHIAWA, HI, US This work, 8th MP's 'Peacekeepers' honored with deployment care packages, bond with local student leaders, by SSG Taresha Hill, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.