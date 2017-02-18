WAHIAWA, Hawaii- Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) students assemble care packages Feb. 18, here, for Soldiers from the 552nd MP Company, 728th Military Police Battalion, 8th MP Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, who are currently deployed to Guam. The endeavor is part of the AVID students’ community project which they undertake each year.
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2017 21:18
|Photo ID:
|3192504
|VIRIN:
|170218-A-CD129-116
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.3 MB
|Location:
|WAHIAWA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 8th MP’s ‘Peacekeepers’ honored with deployment care packages, bond with local student leaders [Image 1 of 5], by SSG Taresha Hill, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
8th MP’s ‘Peacekeepers’ honored with deployment care packages, bond with local student leaders
LEAVE A COMMENT