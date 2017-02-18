8th MP’s ‘Peacekeepers’ honored with deployment care packages, bond with local student leaders

WAHIAWA, Hawaii- Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) students assemble care packages Feb. 18, here, for Soldiers from the 552nd MP Company, 728th Military Police Battalion, 8th MP Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, who are currently deployed to Guam. The endeavor is part of the AVID students’ community project which they undertake each year.

