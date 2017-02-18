8th MP’s ‘Peacekeepers’ honored with deployment care packages, bond with local student leaders

WAHIAWA, Hawaii- Guest speaker, Lt. Col. Chad Froehlich, 728th Military Police Battalion commander, 8th MP Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command thanks the Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) students Feb. 18, at Leilehua High School, for their thoughtfulness in wanting to send his Soldiers from the 552nd MP Company, who are currently deployed to Guam, care packages.

