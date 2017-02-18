8th MP’s ‘Peacekeepers’ honored with deployment care packages, bond with local student leaders

WAHIAWA, Hawaii- Lt. Col. Chad Froehlich, 728th Military Police Battalion commander, 8th MP Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command answers questions from Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) students Feb. 18, at Leilehua High School, here. As part of their community project, the AVID students decided to send Froehlich’s Soldiers from the 552nd MP Company, who are currently deployed in Guam, care packages.

