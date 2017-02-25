(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NHRA legend helps drive Phoenix recruiting efforts

    NHRA legend helps drive Phoenix recruiting efforts

    CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2017

    Photo by Alun Thomas 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Phoenix

    The U.S. Army dragster, driven by 8-time National Hot Rod Association champion Tony Schumacher, competes in qualifying heats at an NHRA event, Feb. 25, at Wild Horse Pass Motor Sports Park, Chandler, Ariz. (Photo by Alun Thomas, USAREC Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2017
    Date Posted: 02.27.2017 19:17
    Photo ID: 3192356
    VIRIN: 170225-A-EK137-309
    Resolution: 6016x4000
    Size: 6.2 MB
    Location: CHANDLER, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NHRA legend helps drive Phoenix recruiting efforts [Image 1 of 3], by Alun Thomas, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    NHRA
    USAREC
    Phoenix Recruiting Battalion

