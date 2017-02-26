(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy hosts Regional SeaPerch Competition in San Antonio

    Navy hosts Regional SeaPerch Competition in San Antonio

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2017

    Photo by Burrell Parmer 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    SAN ANTONIO – (Feb. 25, 2017) Team Think Outside the Box Epsilon from Harmony Science Academy of El Paso coached by Kassandra Rodriquez placed second in the U.S. Navy’s Regional SeaPerch Underwater Robotics Challenge Competition advancing to the National SeaPerch Championships to be held at Georgia Tech University, May 19 – 20, 2017. U.S. Navy Recruiting Command (NRC) Southwest Region City Outreach Program in cooperation with Northeast Lakeview College and Navy Recruiting District (NRD) San Antonio hosted the competition at Palo Alto College’s Aquatic and Athletic Center. The regional was comprised of three evolutions consisting of a Poster/Notebook Presentation and Interview, Speed Obstacle Course, and the Challenge Course. (U.S. Navy Photo by Burrell Parmer, Navy Recruiting District San Antonio/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy hosts Regional SeaPerch Competition in San Antonio, by Burrell Parmer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    SeaPerch

